Included in the department’s reports June 14-20 were these incidents:

June 14 - Damage to property on the 8100 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Disorderly conduct on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue North.

- Auto theft on the 7100 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Damage to property on the 7600 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Domestic situation on the 7600 block of 36th Avenue North.

June 15 - Theft on the 7200 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Theft on the 8000 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Disturbance on the 5500 block of Boone Avenue North.

June 16 - Auto theft on the 7600 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Two incidents of theft on the 8000 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Domestic situation on the 7200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

June 17 - Theft form vehicle on the 8000 block of 50th Avenue North.

- Disturbance on the 5200 block of Oregon Avenue North.

- Theft on the 3500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Disturbance on the 3900 block of Wisconsin Avenue North.

- Disturbance on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.

- Domestic situation on the 4700 block of Flag Avenue North.

June 18 - Disturbance on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Disturbance on the 5600 block of Quebec Avenue North.

June 19 - Damage to property on the 3900 block of Wisconsin Avenue North.

- Theft at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

June 20 - Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Disorderly conduct on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

- Disturbance on the 7600 block of 49th Avenue North.

