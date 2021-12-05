Included in the department’s reports Nov. 25 through Dec. 2 were these incidents:
Nov. 25 - Disturbances on the 5600 block of Quebec Avenue North, the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North and the 5600 block of Quebec Avenue North.
- Damage to property on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue.
- Domestic assault on the 7800 block of 45 1/2 Avenue North.
Nov. 26 - Disturbances on the 7800 block of 49th Avenue North, 3500 block of Independence Avenue and 4400 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
Nov. 28 - Disturbances on the 8100 block of 36th Avenue North, 5400 block of Utah Avenue North and intersection of Oregon Avenue and 40th Avenue North.
- Auto theft on the 5600 block of Xylon Avenue North.
- Theft at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
