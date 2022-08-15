Included in the department’s reports Aug. 2-8 were these incidents:
Aug. 2 - Domestic assault at a residence on the 5500 block of Boone Avenue North.
Aug. 2 - Domestic assault at a residence on the 5500 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Counterfeit payment at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Fraud on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.
Aug. 3 - Fraud on the 5700 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Damage to property at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Damage to property at a residence on the 8700 block of 62nd Avenue North.
- Theft at a residence on the 8100 block of 45th Avenue North.
- Domestic situation at a residence on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
Aug. 4 - Domestic situation at a business on the 7100 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Domestic situation at a residence on the 4500 block of Aquila Avenue North.
- Theft at a residence on the 5900 block of Ensign Avenue North.
- Disorderly conduct at a business on the 7600 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Residential burglary on the 3500 block of Flag Avenue North.
Aug. 5 - Residential burglary on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue North.
- Domestic situation at a residence on the 7400 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Aug. 6 - Theft at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Aug. 7 - Domestic situation at a residence on the 6100 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft at a residence on the 5300 block of Oregon Avenue North.
- Theft at a business on the 8000 block of Bass Lake Road.
Aug. 8 - Theft at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Domestic situation at Winnetka Avenue North and 42nd Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5500 block of Zealand Avenue North.
- Threats at a residence on the 3100 block of Flag Avenue North.
