Included in the department’s reports March 8-14 were these incidents:

March 8 - Theft at a residence on the 5500 block of Zealand Avenue North.

- Theft at a government facility on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

- Damage to property at a residence on the 5500 block of Zealand Avenue North.

- Damage to property at a residence on the 4400 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

- Disturbance at Robbinsdale Cooper High School, on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.

March 9 - Terroristic threats at a school on the 5500 block of Zealand Avenue North, which is the location of the Intermediate District 287 North Education Center.

- Theft at a business on the 7200 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Fraud at a residence on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

March 10 - Theft at a residence on the 3500 block of Decatur Court North.

- Fraud at a government facility on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

- Theft at a government facility on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

March 11 - Disturbance at a residence on the 4600 block of Independence Avenue.

- Theft at a residence on the 8400 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Assault at Robbinsdale Cooper High School.

- Damage to property at a residence on the 4300 block of Boone Avenue North.

March 12 - Disturbance at a business on the 7300 block of 36th Avenue North.

March 13 - Disturbance at a residence on the 4600 block of Sumter Avenue North.

- Damage to property at a residence on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.

March 14 - Damage to property on the 7800 block of Elm Grove Court.

