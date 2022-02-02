Included in the department’s reports Jan. 18-24 were these incidents:

Jan. 18 - Auto theft on the 8900 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Theft at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Theft at a residence on the 8900 block of 47 1/2 Avenue North.

Jan. 19 - Domestic situation on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue North.

Jan 20 - Theft at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Assault on the 4200 block of Gettysburg Avenue.

Jan. 21 - Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Counterfeit transaction on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Jan. 22 - Counterfeit transaction on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Auto theft on the 4500 block of Winnetka Avenue.

- Theft at a business on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Theft at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Jan. 23 - Domestic situation at a residence on the 4400 block of Independence Avenue.

Jan. 24 - Theft at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

