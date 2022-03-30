Included in the department’s reports March 15-21 were these incidents:

March 15 - Threats at a residence on the 4600 block of Independence Avenue.

- Assault at a business on the 7600 block of 42nd Avenue North.

March 16 - Fraud at a residence on the 5900 block of Independence Avenue.

March 17 - Domestic assault at a residence on the 8400 block of 42nd Avenue.

March 18 - Fraud on the 4000 block of Flag Avenue North.

March 19 - Theft at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Theft at a business on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Disturbance on the 8600 block of 39th Avenue North.

March 21 - Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Disturbance on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Auto theft on the 5100 block of Winnetka Avenue.

- Disturbance on the 4400 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

