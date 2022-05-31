Included in the department’s reports May 17-23 were these incidents:

May 17 - Theft from vehicle at a residence on the 8000 block of 55th Avenue North.

- Theft at a residence on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue North.

May 18 - Theft from vehicle at a business on the 4100 block of Quebec Avenue North.

- Residential burglary on the 5600 block of Quebec Avenue North.

May 19 - Theft at a residence on the 4500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Domestic situation on the 3600 block of Maryland Avenue.

- Theft at a residence on the 7700 block of 48th Avenue North.

- Domestic situation on the 3900 block of Yates Avenue North.

- Domestic situation on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue North.

May 20 - Theft from a vehicle on the 8300 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Disorderly conduct at Robbinsdale Cooper High School on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.

- Theft from a vehicle on the 4800 block of Quebec Avenue North.

- Disorderly conduct at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

May 21 - Damage to property at 42nd Avenue and Quebec Avenue North.

May 22 - Damage to property on the 4600 block of Boone Avenue.

May 23 - Fraud at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Theft at a business on the 7200 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Damage to property at a business on the 7700 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Theft at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

