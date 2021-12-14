Included in the department’s reports Dec. 2-9 were these incidents:

Dec. 2 - Two incidents of disorderly conduct at a school on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.

- Counterfeit report at a business on the 7200 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Theft involving an automobile at a business on the 4500 block of Quebec Avenue North.

Dec. 3 - Domestic situation at a residence on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.

- Theft involving an automobile at a residence on the 4500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Counterfeit report at a business on the 7200 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Theft at a business on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Disturbances at residences on the 7900 block of 55th Circle and the 4400 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

Dec. 4 - Disturbance at a residence on the 7800 block of 49th Avenue North.

- Disturbance on the 4800 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Theft at a business on the 8000 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Disorderly conduct at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Damage to property on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue North.

Dec. 5 - Disturbances at residences on the 7800 block of 49th Avenue North and the 7600 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Damage to property of a residence on the 3900 block of Boone Avenue North.

- Domestic situation on the 5500 block of Elm Grove Circle.

Dec. 6 - Assault at a school on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.

- Commercial burglary on the 7500 block of 42nd Avenue North and the 5400 block of Boone Avenue North.

- Fraud at a bank on the 7000 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Theft from a vehicle on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

- Disorderly conduct at a business on the 3500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Dec. 7 - Disturbances at residences on the 4600 block of Independence Avenue and the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

- Assault on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.

- Two domestic situations on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

- Disturbance on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Dec. 8 - Disturbance at a school on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.

- Theft at a residence on the 5500 block of Zealand Avenue North.

- Theft at a school on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.

- Disorderly conduct at a business on the 4300 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Dec. 9 - Disorderly conduct at a business on the 4300 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Damage to property at a business on the 9400 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Theft relating to an auto at a business on the 8400 block of 54th Avenue North.

- Theft from a vehicle at a residence on the 4600 block of Sumter Avenue North.

- Disturbance on the 7600 block of 36th Avenue North.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments