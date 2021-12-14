Included in the department’s reports Dec. 2-9 were these incidents:
Dec. 2 - Two incidents of disorderly conduct at a school on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.
- Counterfeit report at a business on the 7200 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Theft involving an automobile at a business on the 4500 block of Quebec Avenue North.
Dec. 3 - Domestic situation at a residence on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.
- Theft involving an automobile at a residence on the 4500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Counterfeit report at a business on the 7200 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Theft at a business on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Disturbances at residences on the 7900 block of 55th Circle and the 4400 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
Dec. 4 - Disturbance at a residence on the 7800 block of 49th Avenue North.
- Disturbance on the 4800 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft at a business on the 8000 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Disorderly conduct at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Damage to property on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue North.
Dec. 5 - Disturbances at residences on the 7800 block of 49th Avenue North and the 7600 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Damage to property of a residence on the 3900 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Domestic situation on the 5500 block of Elm Grove Circle.
Dec. 6 - Assault at a school on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.
- Commercial burglary on the 7500 block of 42nd Avenue North and the 5400 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Fraud at a bank on the 7000 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Theft from a vehicle on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.
- Disorderly conduct at a business on the 3500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Dec. 7 - Disturbances at residences on the 4600 block of Independence Avenue and the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
- Assault on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.
- Two domestic situations on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
- Disturbance on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Dec. 8 - Disturbance at a school on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.
- Theft at a residence on the 5500 block of Zealand Avenue North.
- Theft at a school on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.
- Disorderly conduct at a business on the 4300 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Dec. 9 - Disorderly conduct at a business on the 4300 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Damage to property at a business on the 9400 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft relating to an auto at a business on the 8400 block of 54th Avenue North.
- Theft from a vehicle at a residence on the 4600 block of Sumter Avenue North.
- Disturbance on the 7600 block of 36th Avenue North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.