Included in the department’s reports Dec. 12-19 were these incidents:
Dec. 12 - Two disturbances on the 7800 block of 49th Avenue North.
- Disturbance on the 8000 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Disturbance on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Two disturbances on the 7200 block of 43rd Avenue North.
Dec. 13 - Disturbance at a school on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 8700 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Dec. 14 - Domestic on the 4400 block of Independence Avenue.
- Assault on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5500 block of Boone Avenue.
- Disturbance on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Theft on the 7600 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Disturbance on the 4600 block of Boone Avenue North.
Dec. 15 - Disturbance on the 8500 block of 50th Avenue North.
Dec. 16 - Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Disorderly conduct on the 5500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Robbery on the 3500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Auto theft on the 4600 block of Independence Avenue.
- Disturbance on the 5600 block of Quebec Avenue.
Dec. 17 - Domestic on the 9400 block of 36th Avenue.
- Domestic assault on the 4100 block of Nevada Avenue North.
- Domestic on the 7600 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Theft on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5500 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Damage to property on the 7800 block of 45 1/2 Avenue North.
Dec. 18 - - Auto theft on the 5500 block of Zealand Avenue North.
- Domestic assault on the 7600 block of 49th Avenue North.
Dec. 19 - Theft on the 7600 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Disturbance on the 7800 block of 49th Avenue North.
- Assault on the 3900 block of Wisconsin Avenue North.
- Robbery on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue north.
- Disturbance at 36th Avenue and Boone Avenue North.
- Disturbance on the 4500 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
