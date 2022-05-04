Included in the department’s reports April 19-25 were these incidents:

April 19 - Disturbance at Robbinsdale Cooper High School on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.

- Disturbance at a residence on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue North.

April 20 - Threats at Robbinsdale Cooper High School.

- Domestic assault at a residence on the 8400 block of 46th Avenue North.

April 21 - Fraud at a residence on the 5200 block of Sumter Avenue North.

April 22 - Disturbance at a residence on the 3800 block of Boone Avenue North.

April 23 - Fraud at a government facility on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

- Disturbance at a residence on the 4100 block of Jordan Avenue North.

- Disturbance at a residence on the 3900 block of Wisconsin Avenue North.

- Domestic situation at a residence on the 4800 block of Aquila Avenue North.

April 24 - Disturbance at a residence on the 4200 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

- Assault at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Domestic situation at a residence on the 7800 block of 49th Avenue North.

- Robbery at a residence on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.

April 25 - Domestic situation at a residence on the 4900 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Assault at a residence on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue North.

