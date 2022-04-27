Included in the department’s reports April 12-18 were these incidents:

April 12 - Disturbance at a residence on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

April 13 - Disturbance at a residence on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

- Disturbance at a business on the 4300 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Disorderly conduct at Robbinsdale Cooper High School, on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.

- Disturbance at a residence on the 8100 block of 45th Avenue North.

- Disturbance at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

April 14 - Domestic situation on the 7800 block of 48th Avenue North.

- Disturbance at a residence on the 8100 block of 45th Avenue North.

- Assault at a residence on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

- Theft a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

April 15 - Theft at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Theft at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

April 16 - Disturbance on the 4100 block of Nevada Avenue.

- Disturbance on the 4600 block of Independence Avenue.

April 17 - Disturbance at a residence on the 7600 block of 49th Avenue North.

- Disturbance at a residence on the 3800 block of Boone Avenue North.

April 18 - Disturbance at a residence on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

- Theft at a residence on the 4400 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

- Theft on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

- Disturbance at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Disturbance at a residence on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

- Theft at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Disturbance at a residence on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.

