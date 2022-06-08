Included in the department’s reports May 24-30 were these incidents:

May 24 - Fraud on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

- Domestic situation at a residence on the 7600 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Theft at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

May 25 - Damage to property on the 3900 block of Maryland Avenue North.

- Fraud on the 7600 block of 36th Avenue North.

May 26 - Theft at a residence on the 5500 block of Elm Grove Court.

May 27 - Damage to property at 45th Avenue North and Gettysburg Avenue North.

- Assault at Robbinsdale Cooper High School on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.

- Damage to property at a residence on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.

May 28 - Theft at a business on the 4300 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Auto theft on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

May 29 - Auto theft on the 4500 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

- Auto theft on the 9300 block of 52nd Avenue.

May 30 - Theft at a residence on the 5500 block of Zealand Avenue.

- Domestic situation at a residence on the 5500 block of Zealand Avenue.

- Theft at a residence on the 7600 block of 49th Avenue North.

