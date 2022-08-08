Included in the department’s reports July 26 through Aug. 1 were these incidents:
July 26 - Theft at a business on the 7300 block of 42nd Avenue.
- Domestic assault on the 6100 block of West Broadway Avenue.
- Domestic situation at 36th Avenue North and Winnetka Avenue North.
- Robbery on the 6000 block of West Broadway Avenue.
July 27 - Theft from auto on the 3900 block of Nevada Avenue.
- Residential burglary on the 3100 block of Ensign Avenue North.
- Damage to property at a residence on the 4100 block of Nevada Avenue North.
- Theft from vehicle on the 3700 block of Maryland Avenue North.
- Theft on the 9400 block of 27th Avenue North.
- Damage to property on the 5600 block of Xylon Avenue North.
July 28 - Damage to property on the 5600 block of Quebec Avenue North.
- Theft at a business on the 7200 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Domestic situation on the 8100 block of 28th Avenue North.
July 29 - Damage to property at a business on the 4800 block of Quebec Avenue North.
- Theft at a residence on the 3900 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Assault at a business on the 7900 block of 27th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 8800 block of 40 1/2 Avenue North.
- Domestic assault on the 7600 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4000 block of Louisiana Avenue.
July 30 - Assault on the 4300 block of Winnetka Avenue.
- Theft from vehicle on the 5400 block of Boone Avenue.
- Theft on the 7100 block of Bass Lake Road.
July 31 - Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Aug. 1 - Auto theft on the 5300 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5500 block of Zealand Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue.
