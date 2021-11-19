Included in the department’s reports Nov. 11-15 were these incidents:
Nov. 11 - Domestic assault on the 8000 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Domestic assault on the 7900 block of 51st Avenue North.
- Disturbance on the 3800 block of Boone Avenue North.
Nov. 12 - Disturbance on the 7800 block of 45 1/2 Avenue North.
- Residential theft on the 5600 block of Wisconsin Avenue North.
- Business theft on the 8000 block of Bass Lake Road.
Nov. 13 - Two incidents of damage to property on the 4100 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Theft relating to an automobile on the 7600 block of 36th Avenue.
- Damage to property on the 4800 block of Decatur Avenue North.
Nov. 14 - Disturbance on the 5400 block of Utah Avenue North.
- Domestic situation in a business area on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Disturbance on the 3900 block of Wisconsin Avenue North.
Nov. 15 - Theft on the 5600 block of Quebec Avenue North.
