Included in the department’s Feb. 14 to 20 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 14- Fraud at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Feb. 14- Motor vehicle theft on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Feb. 14- Disturbance at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue.

Feb. 14- Domestic situation at a residence on the 4400 block of Independence Avenue.

Feb. 15- Disturbance on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue North.

Feb. 15- Theft on the 4900 block of Louisiana Avenue North.

Feb. 16- Theft on the 7600 block of 49th Avenue North.

Feb. 16- Disturbance at a business on the 7500 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Feb. 16- Disturbance on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.

Feb. 17- Counterfeit at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Feb. 17- Fraud at a residence on the 3700 block of Hillsboro Avenue.

Feb. 17- Theft on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Feb. 18- Assault at a residence on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue North.

Feb. 18- Theft at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue.

Feb 19- Theft at a business on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Feb. 19- Assault at a residence on the 3500 block of Independence Avenue.

Feb. 19- Domestic situation on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.

Feb. 20- Domestic situation on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue North.

Feb. 20- Fraud at a residence on the 4700 block of Nevada Avenue.

Feb. 20- Attempted burglary at a residence on the 4500 block of Winnetka Avenue.

