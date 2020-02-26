Included in the department’s Feb. 14 to 20 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 14- Fraud at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Feb. 14- Motor vehicle theft on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Feb. 14- Disturbance at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue.
Feb. 14- Domestic situation at a residence on the 4400 block of Independence Avenue.
Feb. 15- Disturbance on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue North.
Feb. 15- Theft on the 4900 block of Louisiana Avenue North.
Feb. 16- Theft on the 7600 block of 49th Avenue North.
Feb. 16- Disturbance at a business on the 7500 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Feb. 16- Disturbance on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
Feb. 17- Counterfeit at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Feb. 17- Fraud at a residence on the 3700 block of Hillsboro Avenue.
Feb. 17- Theft on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Feb. 18- Assault at a residence on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue North.
Feb. 18- Theft at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue.
Feb 19- Theft at a business on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Feb. 19- Assault at a residence on the 3500 block of Independence Avenue.
Feb. 19- Domestic situation on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.
Feb. 20- Domestic situation on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue North.
Feb. 20- Fraud at a residence on the 4700 block of Nevada Avenue.
Feb. 20- Attempted burglary at a residence on the 4500 block of Winnetka Avenue.
