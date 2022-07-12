Included in the department’s reports June 28 through July 4 were these incidents:

June 28 - Theft on the 8300 block of 42nd Avenue.

June 30 - Disorderly conduct on the 3900 block of Wisconsin Avenue North.

- Fraud on the 4600 block of Independence Avenue.

- Assault on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue North.

July 1 - Damage to property on the 4400 bock of Independence Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

- Fraud on the 7700 block of Elm Grove Avenue.

- Theft on the 5000 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

July 2 - Theft on the 4400 block of Independence Avenue North.

July 3 - Burglary of a residence on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.

- Assault on the 7600 block of Bass Lake Road.

July 4- Auto theft on the 7800 block of 45 1/2 Avenue North.

- Damage to property on the 4400 block of Independence Avenue.

- Assault on the 3600 block of Maryland Avenue North.

