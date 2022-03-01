Included in the department’s reports Feb. 15-21 were these incidents:

Feb. 15 - Domestic situation on the 8100 block of 38th Avenue North.

- Domestic situation on the 4500 block of Nevada Avenue North.

- Theft at Robbinsdale Cooper High School on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.

- Theft at a residence on the 7800 block of 45 1/2 Avenue North.

Feb. 17 - Theft from a vehicle on the 3900 block of Quebec Avenue North.

- Burglary at a business on the 4100 block of Oregon Avenue North.

- Auto theft on the 9400 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Damage to property at a business on the 3900 block of Quebec Avenue North.

- Auto theft on the 3900 block of Quebec Avenue North.

- Domestic situation on the 8800 block of 36th Avenue North.

Feb. 19 - Theft at a residence on the 3500 block o Virginia Avenue North.

Feb. 20 - Disorderly conduct at a residence on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue North.

Feb. 21 - Damage to property at a residence on the 4500 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

- Fraud at a residence on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.

- Theft at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Theft at a business on the 3500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

