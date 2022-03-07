Included in the department’s reports Feb. 22-28 were these incidents:

Feb. 22 - Auto theft on the 7600 block of 36th Avenue North.

Feb. 23 - Fraud at a business on the 7500 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Assault on the 5400 block of Boone Avenue North.

- Arson on the 5500 block of Zealand Avenue North.

Feb. 24 - Theft at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Assault at a residence on the 5500 block of Boone Avenue.

- Theft at Robbinsdale Cooper High School, on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.

- Theft at a residence on the 5500 block of Zealand Avenue North.

- Domestic situation on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.

Feb. 25 - Auto theft on the 7600 block of 49th Avenue North.

- Fraud on the 4500 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

- Assault at a school on the 5500 block of Zealand Avenue North, which is the location of the Intermediate District 287 North Education Center.

- Fraud at a residence on the 4400 block of Independence Avenue.

- Theft at a residence on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue North.

Feb. 26 - Two incidents of theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

