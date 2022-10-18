Included in the department’s reports Oct. 4-10 were these incidents:
Oct. 4 - Commercial burglary on the 3500 block of Winnetka Avenue South.
- Fraud on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.
- Disturbance at a school on the 8000 block of 46th Avenue North.
- Damage to property at a residence on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.
Oct. 5 - Assault at a residence on the 5400 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Theft at a business on the 5000 block of Boone Avenue North.
Oct. 6 - Domestic situation at a residence on the 8000 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Damage to property on the 8000 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Theft from a vehicle on the 7100 block of 31st Avenue.
- Two incidents of theft on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Oct. 7 - Damage to property at a residence on the 4500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Disturbance at a park on the 4300 block of Zealand Avenue North.
- Domestic situation at a residence on the 2800 block of Hillsboro Avenue North.
Oct. 8 - Fraud on the 5600 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Attempted burglary at a residence on the 5600 block of Quebec Avenue North.
- Theft at a business on the 6100 block of West Broadway.
- Domestic situation at a residence on the 8200 block of 28th Avenue North.
- Theft at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Oct. 9 - Disturbance at a park on the 8800 block of Northwood Parkway.
- Theft from a vehicle on the 6100 block of West Broadway.
- Residential burglary on the 8000 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Domestic situation at a residence on the 7300 block of Bass Lake Road.
Oct. 10 - - Domestic situation at a residence on the 6100 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Domestic situation at a business on the 9400 block of 27th Avenue North.
- Theft at a residence on the 8900 block of 45th Avenue North.
