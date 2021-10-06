Included in the department’s Sept. 24 to 30 reports were these incidents:

Sept. 24 - Theft from vehicle on the 7100 lock of 42nd Avenue North.

- Assault on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.

Sept. 25 - Theft on the 9200 block of 52nd Avenue North.

- Theft from vehicle on the 3800 block of Hillsboro Avenue North.

Sept. 26 - Domestic assault on the 4400 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

Sept. 27 - Terroristic threats on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.

- Fraud on the 3400 block of Gettysburg Avenue.

Sept. 28 - Theft on the 7600 block of Bass Lake Road.

Sept. 29 - Disorderly conduct on the 8000 block of Bass Lake Road.

Sept. 30 - Theft on the 7200 block of Bass Lake Road and the 5500 block of Zealand Avenue North.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments