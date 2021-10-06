Included in the department’s Sept. 24 to 30 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 24 - Theft from vehicle on the 7100 lock of 42nd Avenue North.
- Assault on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.
Sept. 25 - Theft on the 9200 block of 52nd Avenue North.
- Theft from vehicle on the 3800 block of Hillsboro Avenue North.
Sept. 26 - Domestic assault on the 4400 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
Sept. 27 - Terroristic threats on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.
- Fraud on the 3400 block of Gettysburg Avenue.
Sept. 28 - Theft on the 7600 block of Bass Lake Road.
Sept. 29 - Disorderly conduct on the 8000 block of Bass Lake Road.
Sept. 30 - Theft on the 7200 block of Bass Lake Road and the 5500 block of Zealand Avenue North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.