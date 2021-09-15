Included in the department’s Sept. 2 to 9 reports were these incidents:

Sept. 2 - Theft on the 5000 block of Boone Avenue North and the 4900 block of Highway 169.

Sept. 5 - Theft on the 3900 block of Wisconsin Avenue North and the 7600 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Sept. 6 - Residential burglary on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue North and the 7800 block of 45 1/2 Avenue North.

- Domestic assault on the 4000 block of Jordan Avenue North.

- Damage to property on the 5000 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Sept. 8 - Robbery near the intersection of 47th and Winnetka avenues north.

Sept. 9 - Burglary on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Terroristic threats on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.

- Theft from vehicle on the 8300 block of 42nd Avenue.

- Theft on the 4600 block of Quebec Avenue North.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments