Included in the department’s Sept. 2 to 9 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 2 - Theft on the 5000 block of Boone Avenue North and the 4900 block of Highway 169.
Sept. 5 - Theft on the 3900 block of Wisconsin Avenue North and the 7600 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Sept. 6 - Residential burglary on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue North and the 7800 block of 45 1/2 Avenue North.
- Domestic assault on the 4000 block of Jordan Avenue North.
- Damage to property on the 5000 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Sept. 8 - Robbery near the intersection of 47th and Winnetka avenues north.
Sept. 9 - Burglary on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Terroristic threats on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.
- Theft from vehicle on the 8300 block of 42nd Avenue.
- Theft on the 4600 block of Quebec Avenue North.
