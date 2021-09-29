Included in the department’s Sept. 17 to 23 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 17 - Theft on the 8400 block of 50th Avenue North.
- Two disturbances on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue.
Sept. 20 - Theft from vehicle on the 5000 block of Winnetka Avenue.
Sept. 21 - Disorderly conduct on the 9300 block of Northwood Parkway.
Sept. 22 - Commercial burglary on the 8400 block of 54th Avenue.
Sept. 23 - Commercial burglary on the 7700 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Damage to property on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North
