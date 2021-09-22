Included in the department’s Sept. 10 to 16 reports were these incidents:

Sept. 10 - Domestic assault on the 8400 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Theft from vehicle on the 9300 block of 52nd Avenue.

- Damage to property on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Sept. 11 - Assault on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue.

Sept. 12 - Commercial burglary on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Theft from vehicle on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue and the 4400 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

Sept. 14 - Theft from vehicle on the 9600 block of 37th Place.

- Damage to property on the 8500 block of 49th Avenue North and near the intersection of 42nd and Nevada avenues north.

Sept. 15 - Fraud on the 4600 block of Oregon Avenue North.

Sept. 16 - Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

