Included in the department’s Sept. 10 to 16 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 10 - Domestic assault on the 8400 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Theft from vehicle on the 9300 block of 52nd Avenue.
- Damage to property on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Sept. 11 - Assault on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue.
Sept. 12 - Commercial burglary on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft from vehicle on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue and the 4400 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
Sept. 14 - Theft from vehicle on the 9600 block of 37th Place.
- Damage to property on the 8500 block of 49th Avenue North and near the intersection of 42nd and Nevada avenues north.
Sept. 15 - Fraud on the 4600 block of Oregon Avenue North.
Sept. 16 - Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
