Included in the department’s Oct. 8 to 14 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 8 - Commercial burglary on the 5000 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Residential burglary on the 8100 block of 45th Avenue North.
Oct. 9 - Assault on the 7800 block of Angeline Drive.
Oct. 10 - Theft on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Oct. 11 - Theft from vehicle on the 9700 block of 45th Avenue.
- Fraud on the 4000 block of Oregon Avenue North.
Oct. 12 - Terroristic threats on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.
Oct. 13 - Assault on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Oct. 14 - Theft on the 3800 block of Hillsboro Avenue North and the 9300 block of 52nd Avenue North.
- Theft from vehicle on the 4700 block of Independence Avenue.
