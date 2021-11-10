Included in the department’s Oct. 29 to Nov. 5 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 29 - Theft from vehicle on the 4500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Oct. 30 - Fraud on the 4200 block of Flag Avenue North.
- Damage to property on the 7200 block of 39th Avenue North.
Oct. 31 - Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Nov. 1 - Theft on the 8200 block of47th Avenue North.
Nov. 2 - Theft near the intersection of Winnetka and 50th avenues north.
- Theft from vehicle on the 4500 block of Oregon Avenue.
- Assault on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
- Domestic assault on the 4600 block of Independence Avenue.
Nov. 3 - Damage to property on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Vehicle theft on the 3900 block of Quebec Avenue North and the 7500 block of 42nd Avenue.
- Assault on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.
Nov. 4 - Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Nov. 5 - Commercial burglary on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue.
