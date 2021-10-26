Included in the department’s Oct. 15 to 21 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 18 - Theft from vehicle on the 5100 block of Highway 169.
- Theft on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.
Oct. 19 - Domestic assault on the 8100 block of 46th Avenue North.
Oct. 20 - Damage to property on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue.
Oct. 21 - Theft from vehicle on the 9300 block of 52nd Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4600 block of Aquila Avenue North.
