Included in the department’s Oct. 1 to 7 reports were these incidents:

Oct. 2 - Theft from vehicle on the 8400 block of 40th Avenue North.

Oct. 5 - Disturbance on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.

- Damage to public property on the 4600 block of Aquila Avenue North.

- Domestic assault on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

Oct. 6 - Commercial burglary on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Disorderly conduct and assault on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.

- Theft from vehicle on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Damage to property on the 9300 block of 46th Avenue North.

Oct. 7 - Assault on the 8100 block of 45th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

