Included in the department’s reports Nov. 29 through Dec. 5 were these incidents:
Nov. 29 - Disturbance on the 7700 block of Elm Grove Court.
Nov. 30 - Disturbance on the 7600 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Theft at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue.
- Assault at a residence on the 5600 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Assault at Robbinsdale Cooper High School, on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.
Dec. 1 - Disturbance at a residence on the 5700 block of Quebec Avenue North.
- Theft from an automobile on the 8000 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Theft on the 3200 block of Flag Court.
- Theft from an automobile on the 6000 block of Quebec Avenue North.
Dec. 2 - Disturbance at Bass Lake Road North and Xylon Road.
- Fraud at a residence on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.
- Domestic situation on the 5700 block of Boone Avenue North.
Dec. 3 - Fraud at a residence on the 8500 block of 40th Avenue.
- Disturbance at a residence on the 8000 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Property damage on the 4900 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Disturbance at a residence on the 5600 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Disturbance at a residence on the 8500 block of Bass Lake Road.
Dec. 4 - Commercial burglary at a business on the 3500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Domestic situation at a residence on the 5700 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Disturbance on the 5400 block of Sumter Avenue North.
- Damage to property at a residence on the 6100 block of Ensign Avenue North.
Dec. 5 - Robbery at a business on the 7100 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Disturbance on the 8100 block of 46th Avenue North.
- Commercial burglary on the 3500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Disturbance on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft at a residence on the 9100 block of 34th Avenue.
- Theft at Robbinsdale Cooper High School, on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.
- Threats at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
