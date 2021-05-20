Included in the department’s May 7 to 13 reports were these incidents:
May 7 - Terroristic threats on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
May 9 - Domestic assault on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
May 11 - Theft at a 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Disturbance near the intersection of 42nd and Nevada avenues north.
May 13 - Theft on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
