Included in the department’s May 7 to 13 reports were these incidents:

May 7 - Terroristic threats on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

May 9 - Domestic assault on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

May 11 - Theft at a 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Disturbance near the intersection of 42nd and Nevada avenues north.

May 13 - Theft on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments