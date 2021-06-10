Included in the department’s May 28 to June 3 reports were these incidents:

May 28 - Terroristic threats on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.

May 29 - Assault on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.

- Damage to public property on the 4300 block of Xylon Avenue North.

June 1 - Terroristic threats on the 7600 block of 48th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Theft from vehicle on the 8200 block of 46th Avenue North.

June 2 - Assault on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

June 3 - Domestic on the 4700 block of Independence Avenue North.

- Terroristic threats on the 4100 block of Oregon Avenue North.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

