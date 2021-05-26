Included in the department’s May 14 to 20 reports were these incidents:
May 14 - Theft on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North and the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.
May 15 - Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
May 16 - Theft on the 4200 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
May 17 - Assault on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.
May 19 - Fraud on the 5100 block of Hillsboro Avenue North.
May 20 - Theft on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue.
