Included in the department’s May 14 to 20 reports were these incidents:

May 14 - Theft on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North and the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

May 15 - Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

May 16 - Theft on the 4200 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

May 17 - Assault on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.

May 19 - Fraud on the 5100 block of Hillsboro Avenue North.

May 20 - Theft on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments