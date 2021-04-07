Included in the department’s March 26 to April 1 reports were these incidents:
March 26- Theft from vehicle on the 5300 block of Oregon Avenue North, the 8300 block of 46th Avenue North, the 3600 block of Ensign Avenue North, the 8300 block of Bass Lake Road, and the 3900 block of Zealand Avenue North.
- Damage to property on the 8100 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Assault on the 4500 block of Boone Avenue North.
March 27- Assault at a business on the 8700 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Damage to property on the 7600 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft from vehicle on the 8400 block of 56th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5500 block of Wisconsin Avenue North and the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
March 29- Damage to property on the 5500 block of Zealand Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5000 block of Boone Avenue North and the 5500 block of Zealand Avenue North.
- Fraud on the 5600 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
- Residential burglary on the 5500 block of Zealand Avenue North.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 1000 block of 47th Place.
March 30- Theft on the 8100 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Domestic assault on the 7200 block of 41st Avenue North.
- Assault on the 7200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.