Included in the department’s March 19 to 24 reports were these incidents:
March 19 - Assault on the 8800 block of 47th Avenue.
- Damage to property on the 8400 block of 46th Avenue North.
March 22 - Disturbance on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
March 24 - Robbery on the 9400 block of Northwood Parkway.
