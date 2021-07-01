Included in the department’s June 18 to 25 reports were these incidents:

June 21 - Theft on the 8100 block of 45th Avenue North.

- Domestic on the 4500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Damage to park property on the 4300 block of Zealand Avenue.

June 24 - Domestic on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue.

In the reports, 10 disturbances were also reported.

