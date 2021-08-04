Included in the department’s July 23 to 29 reports were these incidents:
July 23 - Domestic situation in the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North and the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Residential burglary on the 3900 block of Zealand Avenue North, the 3900 block of Ensign Avenue North and the 8400 block of 40th Avenue North.
- Theft from vehicle on the 8400 block of 40th Avenue North, the 8900 block of 40th Avenue North, the 4000 block of Ensign Avenue North and the 7700 block of 45 1/2 Avenue North.
- Fraud on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North and the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.
- Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
July 29 - Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
