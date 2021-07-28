Included in the department’s Feb. 15 to 21 reports were these incidents:
July 16 - Damage to property on the 3900 block of Wisconsin Avenue North.
July 17 - Residential burglary on the 7700 block of 49th Avenue North.
July 18 - Damage to property near the intersection of 42nd and Winnetka avenues north and the 5400 block of Zealand Avenue North.
July 19 - Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Three reports of a disturbance at a park: two on the 4300 block of Zealand Avenue North, and one at 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.
July 21 - Domestic situation on the 8100 block of 46th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
July 22 - Theft on the 7600 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Domestic situation on the 4600 block of Independence Avenue North.
