Included in the department’s July 10 to 15 reports were these incidents:

July 10 - Domestic assault on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue.

July 11 - Theft from vehicle on the 7800 block of 47 1/2 Avenue North.

- Domestic situation on the 7700 block of Angeline Drive.

July 12 - Theft from vehicle on the 4700 block of Decatur Avenue North.

July 13 - Domestic situation on the 7700 block of 49th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North and the 7700 block of 49th Avenue North.

July 15 - Domestic situation on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.

