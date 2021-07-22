Included in the department’s July 10 to 15 reports were these incidents:
July 10 - Domestic assault on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue.
July 11 - Theft from vehicle on the 7800 block of 47 1/2 Avenue North.
- Domestic situation on the 7700 block of Angeline Drive.
July 12 - Theft from vehicle on the 4700 block of Decatur Avenue North.
July 13 - Domestic situation on the 7700 block of 49th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North and the 7700 block of 49th Avenue North.
July 15 - Domestic situation on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
