Included in the department’s reports for May 28 to June 5 were these incidents:

May 28 - Assault along the 7700 block of 49th Avenue.

May 29 - Theft along the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

May 30 - Theft along the 8300 block of 42nd Avenue North.

June 1 - Theft from auto along the 3900 block of Quebec Avenue North.

June 2 - Fraud along the 2700 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Fraud along the 5900 block of Cavell Avenue North.

June 3- Assault along the 8600 block of 55th Avenue North.

- Vandalism along the 8300 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Theft from auto along the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

June 4 - Theft from auto along the 5600 block of Zealand Avenue.

- Assault along the 5400 block of Boone Avenue North.

