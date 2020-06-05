Included in the department’s reports for May 28 to June 5 were these incidents:
May 28 - Assault along the 7700 block of 49th Avenue.
May 29 - Theft along the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
May 30 - Theft along the 8300 block of 42nd Avenue North.
June 1 - Theft from auto along the 3900 block of Quebec Avenue North.
June 2 - Fraud along the 2700 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Fraud along the 5900 block of Cavell Avenue North.
June 3- Assault along the 8600 block of 55th Avenue North.
- Vandalism along the 8300 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Theft from auto along the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
June 4 - Theft from auto along the 5600 block of Zealand Avenue.
- Assault along the 5400 block of Boone Avenue North.
