Included in the department’s reports for May 21 to 28 were these incidents:

May 21 - Vandalism along the 3900 block of Utah Avenue North.

May 22 - Robbery at a business along the 7900 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Vandalism along the 5500 block of Elm Grove Circle.

- Theft along the 4300 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Theft along the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

May 23 - Theft along the 6000 block of Virginia Avenue.

May 24 - Theft along the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Burglary at a business along the 7900 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Burglary along the 7600 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Vandalism along the 5700 block of Quebec Avenue North.

- Theft along the 7200 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Theft from auto along the 5300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

May 25 - Theft along the 7600 block of 49th Avenue North.

- Theft along the 2700 block of Virginia Avenue North.

- Theft from auto along the 5500 block of Zealand Avenue North.

May 26 - Residential burglary along the 4600 block of Independence Avenue.

- Burglary along the 5600 block of International Parkway.

May 28 - Vandalism along the 7600 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Property damage along the 6200 block of West Broadway.

