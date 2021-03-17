Included in the department’s March 5 to 11 reports were these incidents:
March 5 - Theft on the 3500 block of Independence Avenue.
- Theft on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
March 8 - Theft on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
March 10 - Theft from vehicle on the 3700 block of Jordan Avenue.
March 11 - Damaged property on the 4900 block of Highway 169 and on the 8400 block of 46th Avenue.
