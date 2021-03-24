Included in the department’s March 12 to 18 reports were these incidents:

March 13 - Theft on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Domestic assault on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

March 16 - Theft from vehicle on the 7200 block of 43rd Avenue North.

March 17 - Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Disorderly conduct on the 3900 block of Xylon Avenue North.

- Theft from vehicle on the 3900 block of Winnetka Avenue.

March 18 - Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

