Included in the department’s March 12 to 18 reports were these incidents:
March 13 - Theft on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Domestic assault on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
March 16 - Theft from vehicle on the 7200 block of 43rd Avenue North.
March 17 - Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Disorderly conduct on the 3900 block of Xylon Avenue North.
- Theft from vehicle on the 3900 block of Winnetka Avenue.
March 18 - Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
