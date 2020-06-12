Included in the department’s June 5 to 11 reports were these incidents:
June 5 - Domestic assault at a residence on the 7600 block of 49th Avenue North.
June 6 - Two instances of a domestic situation at a residence on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue.
June 7 - Disturbance at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
-Theft at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue.
June 8 - Disturbance at a business on the 8300 block of 47th Avenue North.
- Theft from vehicle at a business on the 7400 block of 49th Avenue North.
- Theft at a business on the 8300 block of 42nd Avenue.
- Domestic situation at a residence on the 4100 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Damage to property at a business on the 4900 block of Louisiana Avenue.
June 9 - Damage to property at a residence on the 4100 block of Oregon Avenue North.
- Domestic situation at a residence on the 4000 block of Nevada Avenue North.
June 10 - Theft near the intersection of 51st Street and Winnetka Avenue.
June 11 - Vehicle theft at a residence on the 4600 block of Independence Avenue.
- Disturbance near the intersection of 50th and Winnetka avenues north.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.