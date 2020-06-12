Included in the department’s June 5 to 11 reports were these incidents:

June 5 - Domestic assault at a residence on the 7600 block of 49th Avenue North.

June 6 - Two instances of a domestic situation at a residence on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue.

June 7 - Disturbance at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

-Theft at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue.

June 8 - Disturbance at a business on the 8300 block of 47th Avenue North.

- Theft from vehicle at a business on the 7400 block of 49th Avenue North.

- Theft at a business on the 8300 block of 42nd Avenue.

- Domestic situation at a residence on the 4100 block of Boone Avenue North.

- Damage to property at a business on the 4900 block of Louisiana Avenue.

June 9 - Damage to property at a residence on the 4100 block of Oregon Avenue North.

- Domestic situation at a residence on the 4000 block of Nevada Avenue North.

June 10 - Theft near the intersection of 51st Street and Winnetka Avenue.

June 11 - Vehicle theft at a residence on the 4600 block of Independence Avenue.

- Disturbance near the intersection of 50th and Winnetka avenues north.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments