Included in the department’s June 19 to 26 reports were these incidents:

June 19 - Theft at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue.

- Theft at a residence on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue.

- Theft at a residence on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4200 block of Decatur Avenue North.

June 22 - Disturbance at a park on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

June 23 - Disturbance at a park on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

June 24 - Damage to property on the 4500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

June 25 - Commercial burglary at a business on the 9400 block of 49th Avenue North.

- Burglary on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.

