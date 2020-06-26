Included in the department’s June 19 to 26 reports were these incidents:
June 19 - Theft at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue.
- Theft at a residence on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue.
- Theft at a residence on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4200 block of Decatur Avenue North.
June 22 - Disturbance at a park on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.
June 23 - Disturbance at a park on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.
June 24 - Damage to property on the 4500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
June 25 - Commercial burglary at a business on the 9400 block of 49th Avenue North.
- Burglary on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.
