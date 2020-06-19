Included in the department’s June 12 to 19 reports were these incidents:

June 12 - Fraud at on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue.

- Damage to property on the 8300 block of 50th Avenue.

- Counterfeit money on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Burglary on the 4600 block of Xylon Avenue.

June 14 - Disturbance on the 4900 block of Louisiana Avenue North.

June 15 - Damage to property on the 9300 block of Northwood Parkway.

June 16 - Disturbance at a park on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

- Theft from auto on the 4100 block of Quebec Avenue North.

- Damage to property on the 4800 block of Quebec Avenue North.

June 17 - Theft from vehicle on the 7900 block of 46th Avenue North.

- Theft from vehicle on the 7600 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Robbery on the 7600 block of 42nd Avenue North.

June 18 - Domestic situation on the 4500 block of Gettysburg Avenue North.

- Fraud on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

- Fraud on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments