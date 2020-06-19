Included in the department’s June 12 to 19 reports were these incidents:
June 12 - Fraud at on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue.
- Damage to property on the 8300 block of 50th Avenue.
- Counterfeit money on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Burglary on the 4600 block of Xylon Avenue.
June 14 - Disturbance on the 4900 block of Louisiana Avenue North.
June 15 - Damage to property on the 9300 block of Northwood Parkway.
June 16 - Disturbance at a park on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.
- Theft from auto on the 4100 block of Quebec Avenue North.
- Damage to property on the 4800 block of Quebec Avenue North.
June 17 - Theft from vehicle on the 7900 block of 46th Avenue North.
- Theft from vehicle on the 7600 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Robbery on the 7600 block of 42nd Avenue North.
June 18 - Domestic situation on the 4500 block of Gettysburg Avenue North.
- Fraud on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.
- Fraud on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
