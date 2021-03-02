Included in the department’s Feb. 19 to 25 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 19 - Disorderly conduct on the 7800 block of 45 1/2 Avenue North.
- Theft from vehicle on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.
Feb. 22 - Theft on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Fraud on the 9000 block of 44th Circle North.
- Damage to property on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue North.
Feb. 23 - Theft from vehicle on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue North.
Feb. 24 - Theft from vehicle on the 8600 block of Hopewood Lane.
- Theft on the 7800 block of 45 1/2 Avenue North and on the 7400 block of 53rd Avenue North.
- Burglary on the 4600 block of Independence Avenue.
