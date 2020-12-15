Included in the department’s Dec. 4 to 11 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 4 - Vehicle theft on the 7700 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Dec. 6 - Fraud on the 8800 block of 40 1/2 Avenue North.
Dec. 8 - Assault near the intersection of Winnetka and 54th avenues.
- Domestic situation on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue.
- Disturbance on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Dec. 10 - Damaged property on the 5000 block of Highway 169.
- Robbery on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.