Included in the department’s Aug. 21 to 28 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 21 - Theft on the 8800 block of 32nd Court.
- Theft on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue.
- Robbery on the 4300 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Aug. 22 - Commercial burglary on the 9400 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Assault on the 5400 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Disturbance at a park on the 4300 block of Nevada Avenue North.
Aug. 23 - Theft on the 8800 block of 32nd Court North.
- Disturbance at a park on the 4300 block of Zealand Avenue North.
Aug. 24 - Two instances of theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4400 block of Independence Avenue.
- Theft on the 7600 block of 36th Avenue North.
Aug. 25 - Theft on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4100 block of Ensign Avenue.
Aug. 26 - Theft on the 7900 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3600 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Car theft on the 7300 block of Bass Lake Road.
Aug. 27 - Theft from vehicle on the 7200 block of 43rd Avenue North.
- Disorderly conduct on the 4500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
