Included in the department’s April 3 to 9 reports were these incidents:

April 3- Theft from vehicle at a residence on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

- Disturbance at a residence on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.

- Disturbance at a residence on the 77oo block of 45 1/2 Avenue North.

April 4- Disturbance at a residence on the 7800 block of 49th Avenue North.

- Damage to property on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Disturbance at a residence on the 7200 block of 43rd Avenue North.

- Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

April 5- Disturbance at a residence on the 3900 block of Xylon Avenue North.

- Disturbance at a residence on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.

April 6- Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Domestic situation at a residence on the 4000 block of Gettysburg Avenue.

April 7- Theft from vehicle at a residence on the 4500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Domestic situation on the 4400 block of Independence Avenue North.

- Disturbance at a residence on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.

- Three instances of a disturbance at a residence on the 4100 block of Jordan Avenue North.

April 9- Vehicle theft at a residence on the 8100 block of 45th Avenue North.

