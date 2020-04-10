Included in the department’s April 3 to 9 reports were these incidents:
April 3- Theft from vehicle at a residence on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
- Disturbance at a residence on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.
- Disturbance at a residence on the 77oo block of 45 1/2 Avenue North.
April 4- Disturbance at a residence on the 7800 block of 49th Avenue North.
- Damage to property on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Disturbance at a residence on the 7200 block of 43rd Avenue North.
- Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
April 5- Disturbance at a residence on the 3900 block of Xylon Avenue North.
- Disturbance at a residence on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.
April 6- Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Domestic situation at a residence on the 4000 block of Gettysburg Avenue.
April 7- Theft from vehicle at a residence on the 4500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Domestic situation on the 4400 block of Independence Avenue North.
- Disturbance at a residence on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.
- Three instances of a disturbance at a residence on the 4100 block of Jordan Avenue North.
April 9- Vehicle theft at a residence on the 8100 block of 45th Avenue North.
