Included in the department’s reports Feb. 7 to 13 were these incidents:
Feb. 7 - Theft at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Feb. 8 - Domestic assault at a residence on the 4000 block of Cavell Avenue North.
Feb. 9 - Theft from a vehicle on the 7200 block of 41st Avenue North.
- Threats on the 5500 block of Zealand Avenue North.
- Domestic situation at a residence on the 5700 block of Quebec Avenue North.
Feb. 10 - Domestic situation on the 7300 block of 41st Avenue North.
- Fraud on the 4000 block of Maryland Avenue North.
- Assault at a residence on the 8000 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Disorderly conduct at a residence on the 5400 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
- Domestic situation at a residence on the 5700 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Domestic situation at a residence on the 2700 block of Rosalyn Court.
Feb. 11 - Domestic situation at a residence on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
- Fraud on the 4600 block of Sumter Avenue North.
- Domestic assault on the 5600 block of Zealand Avenue North.
- Domestic situation at a residence on the 8100 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Domestic assault at a residence on the 4400 block of Independence Avenue.
Feb. 12 - Theft at a residence on the 5400 block of Sumter Avenue North.
- Theft from a vehicle on the 6000 block of West Broadway.
- Theft from a vehicle on the 2700 block of Nevada Avenue North.
- Domestic assault at a residence on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue North.
Feb. 13 - Theft at a residence on the 5700 block of Boone Avenue North.
– Compiled by Seth Rowe
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
