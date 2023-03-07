Included in the department’s reports Feb. 22 to March 2 were these incidents:
Feb. 14 - Theft from auto on the 5600 block of Quebec Avenue North.
- Fraud on the 2700 block of Xylon Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3200 block of Gettysburg Court.
Feb. 15 - Theft from auto on the 9400 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Feb. 16 - Theft on the 6100 block of West Broadway.
- Vandalism on the 6000 block of West Broadway.
Feb. 17 - Assault on the 7700 block of 62nd Avenue North.
- Vandalism on the 5700 block of Boone Avenue North
Feb. 18 - Vandalism on the 900 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Feb. 19 - Theft on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft from auto on the 5700 block of Quebec Avenue North.
Feb. 21 - Vandalism on the 5500 block of Zealand Avenue North.
- Fraud on the 8700 block of 30th Avenue North.
- Theft from auto on the 4100 block of Quebec Avenue North.
Feb. 22 - Theft on the 7700 block of 49th Avenue North.
Feb. 23 - Assault on the 5500 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5100 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft on the 8000 block of Boos Lake Road.
Feb. 24 - Theft on the 800 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Theft on the 7600 block of the 36th Avenue North.
- Theft from auto near the intersection of 45th Avenue North and Winnetka Avenue North.
Feb. 25 - Assault on the 9100 block of 34th Avenue North.
- Assault on the 2700 block of Rosalyn Court.
Feb. 26 - Vandalism on the 3500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Vandalism on the 5700 block of Quebec Avenue North.
Feb. 27 - Theft on the 8100 block of 27th Avenue North.
Feb. 28 - Theft from auto on the 7800 block of 49th Avenue North.
- Assault on the 5400 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Assault on the 2700 block of Xylon Avenue North.
March 1 - Theft on the 8100 block of 27th Avenue North.
March 2 - Residential burglary on the 6000 block of Xylon Avenue North.
